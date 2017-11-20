Stillbirth link to sleeping on your back

Video

Women are being advised to sleep on their side in the last three months of pregnancy to help prevent stillbirth.

A study of just over 1,000 women found the risk doubles if women go to sleep on their backs in the third trimester.

Grace, a mother from Bradford in West Yorkshire, lost her first baby when she was 35 weeks pregnant.

She was not given advice about sleep while pregnant and has since taken part in the survey of maternal sleep positions.

Grace said: "It was the hardest day of my life finding out that my baby had died. If I could help other mums or prevent people suffering that would be the best outcome really."