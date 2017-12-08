Video
Leeds motorbike theft gang banned from touching vehicles
Eleven people have been banned from touching any motor vehicle in West Yorkshire after a spate of motorbike thefts in Leeds.
The five men and six youths were linked to a gang behind several incidents where bikes were stolen in the city centre.
One one occasion, CCTV footage showed how they managed to steal a secured motorcycle in ten seconds.
They now face arrest if they break an injunction, valid for one year, which forbids them from touching any motor vehicle without the owner's permission.
-
08 Dec 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire