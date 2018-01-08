Video

Trials for Yorkshire's newly formed international football team have taken place for the first time.

Hopefuls turned out at Hemsworth Miners Welfare FC, each vying for a place in the squad.

Nicknamed the Vikings, the side will play its inaugural game against Ellan Vannin - the Isle of Man International Team - on 28 January.

The Yorkshire International Football Association was founded in July and on Saturday its membership of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations was approved.