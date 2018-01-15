'Beads of Courage' for kids with cancer

Video

The mother of a young child receiving treatment at Leeds General Infirmary is campaigning for more children to receive 'Beads of Courage'.

The beads are currently given to children after each treatment or step in their journey in hospital, but are only distributed to children on the cancer wards.

Laura Keenan hopes the beads can help to bring light into a dark time for all children in the hospital.

The project is thought to cost about £5,000.