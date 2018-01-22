Video

There is a shortage of NHS help for many problem gamblers, according to a woman whose son's debts led to him taking his own life.

Alan Lockhart, from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, took his own life eight years ago after his gambling spiralled out of control.

His mother, Ann Evans, said more help should be available.

There is an NHS gambling clinic in London and a second one could be set to open in Leeds, according to a government report.

Watch the full film on Inside Out Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on BBC One on Monday 22 January at 19:30 GMT, or on BBC iPlayer for seven days afterwards.