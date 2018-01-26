Video

The family of one of five people killed when a stolen car collided with a tree in Leeds have said the four-and-a-half year sentence given to the teenage driver of the car is "too lenient".

Darnell Harte, 15, died alongside brothers Ellis, 12, and Elliott Thornton-Kimmitt, 14, and Anthony Armour and Robbie Meerun, both 24, in the crash on 25 November.

The 15-year-old driver of the car they were travelling in was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.