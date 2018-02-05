Video

Connie Inglis, from Leeds, has battled anorexia for 12 years.

Two years ago, the 22-year-old was in hospital and weighed the same as the average five-year-old.

She is now a healthy weight, studying art at university and uses Instagram to post "real" images of herself to her 80,000 followers.

For details of organisations which offer advice and support with eating disorders, visit bbc.co.uk/actionline

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, North West and East Midlands at 19:30 GMT on BBC One on Monday 5 February, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.