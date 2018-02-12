Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man, 79, passes driving test to help ill wife
When Keith Limbert's wife Anne fell ill and could no longer drive, he decided he would learn.
At the age of 79 and after 40 lessons and three tests, Mr Limbert has just passed.
The Leeds couple are now looking forward to easier trips to hospital appointments and to having days out together.
-
12 Feb 2018
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window