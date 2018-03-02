Serene M62 after snow battle
Video

Eerily quiet M62 after night of snow drama

For legions of commuters this is a sight they will never have seen.

The serene M62 straddles the Pennines but no traffic flows along it.

This footage, captured on Friday morning, shows the stretch of road peaceful after a night which saw thousands of motorists stranded due to high winds and snow.