Tributes to 'voice of Yorkshire cricket'
Tributes have been paid to Dave Callaghan, the man widely regarded as the voice of Yorkshire cricket, who has died aged 63 after a heart attack.

Mr Callaghan, who worked for BBC Radio Leeds and Look North, was taken ill on Friday and died on Monday night.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club said he was a "much-loved personality" and "held in the highest regard".

  • 13 Mar 2018