Tributes to 'voice of Yorkshire cricket'

Tributes paid to 'voice of Yorkshire cricket' Dave Callaghan
Tributes have been paid to Dave Callaghan, the man widely regarded as the voice of Yorkshire cricket, who has died aged 63 after a heart attack.
Mr Callaghan, who worked for BBC Radio Leeds and Look North, was taken ill on Friday and died on Monday night.
Yorkshire County Cricket Club said he was a "much-loved personality" and "held in the highest regard".
13 Mar 2018
