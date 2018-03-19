Police pilot laser attacks 'dropping'

Video

Protective goggles are being used by police helicopter crews to defend themselves against any potential laser attacks.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) for England and Wales, which is based in Wakefield, said a number of missions had been called off as crews were repeatedly targeted from the ground by people shining powerful lights into the cockpit.

According to the service, laser attacks on police helicopter crews have been decreasing since 2015 when there were 103 incidents. In 2016, this dropped to 70 attacks and last year there were 67.

Shining a light into an aircraft has been a criminal offence since 2010.