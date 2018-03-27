Video
Police body cameras 'reduce the need to fire Taser'
Police officers who wear body cameras have Tasered fewer suspects in West Yorkshire, a senior chief has said as figures show a drop in discharges.
Assistant Chief Constable Andy Battle said people "modify their behaviour" when they are switched on, leading to 27% fewer incidents in 2017.
West Yorkshire Police recorded 78 incidents where a Taser was discharged in 2016, falling to 57 last year.
But there has been a 26% increase in incidents where the device has been required in some way.
