Policing frontline captured on camera
Police body cameras 'reduce the need to fire Taser'

Police officers who wear body cameras have Tasered fewer suspects in West Yorkshire, a senior chief has said as figures show a drop in discharges.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Battle said people "modify their behaviour" when they are switched on, leading to 27% fewer incidents in 2017.

West Yorkshire Police recorded 78 incidents where a Taser was discharged in 2016, falling to 57 last year.

But there has been a 26% increase in incidents where the device has been required in some way.

  • 27 Mar 2018