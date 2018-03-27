Crews tackle fire at high-rise flats

Video

Three people, including a child, have been taken to hospital after a fire on the eighth floor of a block of flats in Leeds.

Six fire engines were sent to the building in Poplar Way, Bramley on Tuesday morning.

A man, woman and child got themselves out of the property and were taken to hospital to be treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.

The fire service said their injuries were not believed to be serious.

It said all persons had been accounted for and the the incident had been scaled down.