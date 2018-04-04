Behind the scenes with Border Force
Leeds Bradford Airport: Behind the scenes with the Border Force

Behind the scenes with the Border Force as it is hard at work at Leeds Bradford Airport.

It secures the UK border carrying out immigration and customs controls for people and goods entering at the airport.

It confiscates more than a million illegal cigarettes there every year and even occasional consignments of chicken feet.

