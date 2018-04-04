Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leeds Bradford Airport: Behind the scenes with the Border Force
Behind the scenes with the Border Force as it is hard at work at Leeds Bradford Airport.
It secures the UK border carrying out immigration and customs controls for people and goods entering at the airport.
It confiscates more than a million illegal cigarettes there every year and even occasional consignments of chicken feet.
-
04 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-43643687/leeds-bradford-airport-behind-the-scenes-with-the-border-forceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window