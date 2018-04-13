Man's bid for European para-karate title

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man's bid for European Championship Para-karate title
A man who has cerebral palsy is hoping to claim victory when he represents England in the Para-karate European Championships.
Ethan Simpson, 21, who trains at Halifax Sport Karate, is already two-time British champion in the sport.
-
13 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-43754869/man-s-bid-for-european-championship-para-karate-titleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window