Truck theft ends in dramatic bike crash

Batley truck theft ends in dramatic motorbike crash
An man who picked up a bike used by a thief involved in a truck theft in West Yorkshire was stopped in dramatic fashion while attempting to escape.
A motorbike rider dumped a bike on Bradford Road, Batley, on Tuesday and stole a flatbed truck from a nearby yard.
Another man turned up and attempted to flee with the bike, but was struck by a car and arrested.
19 Apr 2018
