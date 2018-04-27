Media player
Huddersfield's man in bid to break train ticket record
A man who who has collected more than 85,000 train tickets says he has his sights set on breaking the current world record.
James Connolly, from Huddersfield, has been collecting tickets since 2014 and needs to almost double his hoard to achieve his goal.
The current record of 163,235 is held by Frank Helker, who collects German train tickets.
27 Apr 2018
