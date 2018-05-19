Just how much information is stored on your laptop?

Video

There's a warning that families across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are being tracked on the internet without their knowledge.

An investigation by BBC Yorkshire & Lincolnshire Sunday Politics has found that information about where we shop, the cars we drive and who we vote for is being increasingly used by data brokering companies to build-up a profile of our lifestyle.

One couple from Lincolnshire who took part in our experiment said it was "disturbing" to find out how much was known about their online activity.