World champ's drive-thru dilemma

Video

Newly-crowned featherweight world title winner Josh Warrington fancied just one thing after his win on Saturday night.

The Leeds fighter beat reigning champion Lee Selby on points to secure the IBF featherweight world title and decided he and friends should head for a burger.

There was only one snag for the former dental technician - their coach couldn't fit in the drive-thru which the team then turned into a walk-thru to obtain their food.