The Paralympic flame has arrived in Leicester to be part of a special celebration of the Games in the East Midlands.
It travelled by train from the cauldron ceremony in London with deputy city mayor Rory Palmer and Paige Murray, a local disability sports champion.
Claire Lomas, from Melton Mowbray, paralysed in a horse riding accident, lit the cauldron at Trafalgar Square to launch the Paralympic torch relay.
24 Aug 2012
