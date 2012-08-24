The Paralympic flame arrives in Leicester from London on Friday
The Paralympic flame has arrived in Leicester to be part of a special celebration of the Games in the East Midlands.

It travelled by train from the cauldron ceremony in London with deputy city mayor Rory Palmer and Paige Murray, a local disability sports champion.

Claire Lomas, from Melton Mowbray, paralysed in a horse riding accident, lit the cauldron at Trafalgar Square to launch the Paralympic torch relay.

