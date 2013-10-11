Leicester fire deaths: Husband and father thankful of support

Video

A man whose wife and three children were killed in a house fire in Leicester has thanked people for all the messages of support he has received.

Shehnila Taufiq, 47, her daughter Zainab, 19, and two sons, Bilal, 17, and 15-year-old Jamal, died after a blaze at their home on 13 September.

Attending a prayer service for his family in Spinney Hill Park, Dr Muhammad Taufiq Al Sattar said people's kindness had given him "peace and strength in my heart".