Woman 'repeatedly kicked' in Leicester robbery
A woman is shown being violently attacked and robbed in Leicester in CCTV images released by police.
The 66-year-old victim is repeatedly kicked in the face and head during the robbery.
The robber eventually runs off empty-handed after what police describe as a "nasty and callous attack on a lone woman" at around 06:00 BST on Saturday 13 June.
Leicestershire Police is appealing for anybody with information to get in contact.
09 Nov 2015
- From the section Leicester