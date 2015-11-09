The robbery happened just after 6am on Saturday 13 June on Little Wood Close in Beaumont Leys, Leicester
Woman 'repeatedly kicked' in Leicester robbery

A woman is shown being violently attacked and robbed in Leicester in CCTV images released by police.

The 66-year-old victim is repeatedly kicked in the face and head during the robbery.

The robber eventually runs off empty-handed after what police describe as a "nasty and callous attack on a lone woman" at around 06:00 BST on Saturday 13 June.

Leicestershire Police is appealing for anybody with information to get in contact.