Is hen party T-shirt offensive?

A hen party from Leicester was removed from a flight from East Midlands Airport to Majorca for wearing T-shirts with the words "Bitches on Tour" on them.

Airline Jet2 said the women, who were flying to Magaluf, were given several chances to cover up their T-shirts and were then taken off the flight after apparently ignoring the crew's requests.

A YouGov survey said 70% of Britons claimed a T-shirt with that wording on is "inoffensive/not offensive enough to kick someone off a flight".

BBC News went out to see if others felt the same.