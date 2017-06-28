CCTV footage shows thieves taking £4,500 of plants

Video

A plant nursery business says it has been let down by the police after five burglaries in 12 months.

Derry's Nursery in Cossington, Leicestershire, lost £4,500 of plants in the early hours of Sunday.

Nursery owner Alan Dayman said: "A lady in the village rang the police at the time but they said they had no one to send out, which is obviously very annoying."

Leicestershire Police said the call they received did not mention a burglary.