Watch: Dakota memorial flypast for WWII bomber crew

A World War Two aircraft flew over a village where a Wellington Bomber crashed 75 years ago killing its crew.

The W5795 was on a secret experimental flight when it came down in a field in Stanley, near Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on 12 July 1942.

A Dakota aircraft, from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, performed the flypast during the memorial event on Saturday, in tribute to the five men who died.

A service, attended by relatives, was also held followed by a 1942-themed parade and a carnival.