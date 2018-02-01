Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Muscular dystrophy teen to take on famous race course
Declan Spencer was told he would never drive due to his Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
But thanks to a specially adapted van he has passed his test and is due to drive around Germany's famous Nürburgring track.
-
01 Feb 2018
- From the section Leicester
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-42909137/muscular-dystrophy-teen-to-take-on-famous-race-courseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window