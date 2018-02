Video

Matt Western-Smith was just 22 when he took his own life in 2016.

His two friends, Jordan Mapp and Billy Webb, have set up a men's support group in his memory.

The group, called Matt's Meet Up, provides a space for men to open up about what is on their mind.

If you are affected by these issues, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123 or visit the website.