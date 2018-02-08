Media player
Foxton Locks in Leicestershire drained for winter repairs
Foxton Locks in Leicestershire has been drained to allow essential maintenance to be carried out.
The Canal and River Trust is spending £195,000 repairing the three-tonne locks ready for the summer season.
08 Feb 2018
