Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jane Hings trial: Moment Craig Keogh is arrested
Footage of murderer and rapist Craig Keogh carrying a bin liner containing what police believe were his victim's belongings, which he later sold, has been released by police.
Jane Hings, 72, was raped and smothered with a pillow in her home in Fleckney, Leicestershire, in September 2017.
Keogh, 26, has been jailed for a minimum of 32 years after being found guilty of murder, two counts of rape and burglary.
-
20 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-43474622/jane-hings-trial-moment-craig-keogh-is-arrestedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window