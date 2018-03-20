Video

Footage of murderer and rapist Craig Keogh carrying a bin liner containing what police believe were his victim's belongings, which he later sold, has been released by police.

Jane Hings, 72, was raped and smothered with a pillow in her home in Fleckney, Leicestershire, in September 2017.

Keogh, 26, has been jailed for a minimum of 32 years after being found guilty of murder, two counts of rape and burglary.