Footage shows last Vulcan bomber flypast
A Vulcan bomber which was grounded after financial backers withdrew support is being celebrated at a Leicestershire airfield.

Vulcan XH558 made its final flight in 2015 and is now based at Doncaster Sheffield Airport ahead of becoming the centrepiece of a new visitor centre.

The event at Bruntingthorpe airfield will mark 25 years since it was retired from RAF service.

  • 24 Mar 2018