Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fox illegally kept captive ahead of Belvoir Hunt
Footage shows a fox kept captive in a brick shed a day before a hunt was due to meet nearby.
Gamekeeper Nigel Smith has been found guilty of an animal welfare offence but has never explained why he kept the animal captive at the Buckminster Estate, near Grantham.
He was filmed by the League Against Cruel Sports carrying a net and bag and going to retrieve the animal the day before the Belvoir Hunt was due to take place.
-
29 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-43589755/fox-illegally-kept-captive-ahead-of-belvoir-huntRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window