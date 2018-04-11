Blue collar aim for police puppies

Media player
Leicestershire Police breeds first litter of police dogs
A force has bred its own litter of police dogs for the first time with the birth of five puppies.
The mother of the pedigree German shepherds, PD Orla, injured her wrist the day before she was due to start work.
The injury meant she was unable to be a police dog, so Leicestershire Police decided to use her to breed a litter.
The puppies will now go to their new handlers for police dog training.
11 Apr 2018
