Old pub 'buried' under shopping centre
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Buried' Loughborough shopping centre pub to reopen?

An abandoned pub which was "buried" under a shopping centre in Loughborough 25 years ago could reopen.

The Green Man closed in 1993 and was sealed under the Carillon Court shopping centre.

It is used as a training site for firefighters but centre manager Baljit Kooner said if another entrance is made, the pub could be brought back into use.

  • 12 Apr 2018