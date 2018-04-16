Video

In her spare time, Grace Hutchinson crafts crocheted wigs and hats for children who have lost their hair through conditions like cancer or alopecia.

She said the free head pieces made from wool irritate kids' skin less than ones made from hair.

Mrs Hutchinson, from Leicestershire, said she started after a friend asked her to make a Cinderella wig for her daughter who had lost her hair following chemotherapy treatment.