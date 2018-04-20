Mourners gather for blast victims' funeral

Video

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of a mother and her two teenage sons who were killed in an explosion in Leicester.

Mary Ragoobar and her two oldest sons Shane and Sean were killed in February. Shane's girlfriend Leah Reek and shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva were also killed.

After the hour-long service at Leicester Cathedral, the three coffins emerged draped in colours of the family's favourite football clubs.

The cortege passed the scene of the explosion on Hinckley Road, where flowers and tributes had been laid, and English Martyrs' Catholic School before a private cremation.