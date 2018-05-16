Art puts dementia awareness in the picture
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Artwork unveiled in Leicester puts dementia awareness in the picture

An artwork to raise awareness of dementia has been created from hundreds of photos of people holding items that trigger memories for them.

Artist Jonjo Elliott photographed nearly 300 students and staff from De Montfort University in Leicester.

The Objects of Reference montage was unveiled as part of a series of events to mark Dementia Awareness Week.

  • 16 May 2018
Go to next video: 'Dementia diagnosis doesn't change life'