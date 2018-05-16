Art puts dementia awareness in the picture

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Artwork unveiled in Leicester puts dementia awareness in the picture
An artwork to raise awareness of dementia has been created from hundreds of photos of people holding items that trigger memories for them.
Artist Jonjo Elliott photographed nearly 300 students and staff from De Montfort University in Leicester.
The Objects of Reference montage was unveiled as part of a series of events to mark Dementia Awareness Week.
-
16 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-44137731/artwork-unveiled-in-leicester-puts-dementia-awareness-in-the-pictureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window