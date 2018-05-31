Video
'High steaks' at elite BBQ championship
The "Champions League" of barbecue competitions has been held in the UK.
Organised by Scott and Lindsay Lane from Leicestershire, it attracted competition winners from countries including Australia, the US, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Hungary.
It is all taken extremely seriously... with judges swearing a "barbecue oath".
IQ BBQ, from the Netherlands, were crowned grand champions at the National Brewery Centre in Burton upon Trent.
