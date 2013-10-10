Southfield Farm's 'overpowering stench' investigated

Video

A cattle farm in Lincolnshire is being investigated after dozens of complaints from neighbours about an "overpowering stench".

Southfield Farm, near Louth, has almost 3,000 animals but neighbours say the stench is "more than a farm smell".

East Lindsey District Council said it would publish its findings "within a few days".

Animal welfare campaigners also said they had concerns about how the cattle were being kept.

Andrew Laughton from Southfield Farm said his animals were well looked after and work was being done to help reduce the smell.