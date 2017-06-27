Lucas Markham police interview: Killer recounts Spalding double murder

Video

A teenager who murdered his girlfriend's mother and sister as they slept told police he had "hated" the woman.

Lucas Markham, 15, pleaded guilty to killing Elizabeth and Katie Edwards in Spalding, Lincolnshire, in April 2016.

His girlfriend Kim Edwards, 15, was found guilty of murder after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

In a police interview Markham calmly told police how he stabbed and smothered Mrs Edwards before doing the same to her young daughter.

Edwards and Markham were both sentenced to serve a minimum of 20 years, later reduced to 17-and-a-half years on appeal.

The girl who killed her mother and sister