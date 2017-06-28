Ripon City Council advertises ancient hornblower job

Video

A city council is looking to recruit a new hornblower to help maintain a centuries-old ceremony.

A horn has been sounded four times in Ripon's Market Place every night at 21:00 BST since AD886 to "set the watch".

Ripon City Council is advertising for a new member of the hornblowing team to work up to three nights a week.

Clerk Paula Benson said: "It is a very old tradition and one everybody in the city loves and is very proud of."