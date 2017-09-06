Drones used to target Lincolnshire hare coursers

Video

A rural police team set up to combat hare coursing in Lincolnshire is using drones to help catch offenders.

Lincolnshire Police's Operation Galileo is also using off-road vehicles to tackle coursers.

More than 2,000 calls were made to the county's police during the 2015-16 hare coursing season.

Chief Constable Bill Skelly said the introduction of drones would prove useful in gathering evidence to put before the courts.