Video
Lincoln City player knocked over by toppling goal.
A Lincoln City goalkeeper ended up tangled in the back of the net after the goal toppled over at a training session.
Paul Farman was training with fellow Imps' keepers Josh Vickers and Richard Walton under the supervision of coach Jimmy Walker.
The coach flicked the ball up and as Farman tried to head it away he fell back getting caught in the net and ended up falling over the advertising hoardings.
-
06 Oct 2017
- From the section Lincolnshire