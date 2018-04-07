Match held in memory of killed engineer

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Charity football match held in memory of Red Arrows engineer
A charity football match has been held in memory of a Red Arrows engineer who was killed in a plane crash.
Cpl Jonathan Bayliss, 41, was killed when the Hawk aircraft, which is used by the aerobatic display team, crashed on Anglesey on 20 March.
The match, held at Lincoln United's ground, was originally due to be played on the day of the crash but was postponed following his death.
-
07 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-43677306/charity-football-match-held-in-memory-of-red-arrows-engineerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window