Match held in memory of killed engineer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Charity football match held in memory of Red Arrows engineer

A charity football match has been held in memory of a Red Arrows engineer who was killed in a plane crash.

Cpl Jonathan Bayliss, 41, was killed when the Hawk aircraft, which is used by the aerobatic display team, crashed on Anglesey on 20 March.

The match, held at Lincoln United's ground, was originally due to be played on the day of the crash but was postponed following his death.

  • 07 Apr 2018