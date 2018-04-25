Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How shotgun cartridges can be changed into benches
A Lincolnshire business owner is the latest to find new uses for waste plastic.
Millions of shotgun cartridges which would once have been burned or buried are getting a new life after being recycled.
-
25 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-43898973/how-shotgun-cartridges-can-be-changed-into-benchesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window