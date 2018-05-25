Bus rescued from Cleethorpes beach
RNLI footage of Cleethorpes stranded bus rescue

The RNLI has released footage of an abandoned stolen bus being towed from the sea.

The single-decker was found with the engine still running in a metre (3ft 3in) of water next to the pier in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire.

Lifeboat crews helped to tow the vehicle to safety, and also helped with a search of the area in a bid to locate the driver.

