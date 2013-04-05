Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
British Library to store web content
The British Library is to help collect and preserve tweets, blogs and every web page produced by the UK.
The London institution is among five "legal deposit libraries" which will store everything that is published online in the UK.
An estimated one billion pages a year will be archived.
-
05 Apr 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window