Eastbourne hospital campaigners march through town
About 1,000 people fighting for hospital services in Eastbourne have marched through the East Sussex town.
Campaigners were raising concerns that a temporary downgrading of maternity and paediatric services at the town's District General Hospital could become permanent.
The East Sussex NHS Trust says the recent changes are based on safety, are temporary and that a Care Quality Commission report says it is providing safe maternity and paediatric care.
07 Sep 2013
