Couple advised to demolish house after knotweed discovery

Video

Two London homeowners were told it would be cheaper to demolish their £300,000 house and re-build it than try to treat Japanese knotweed.

The weed is capable of ripping through concrete and brickwork and is being blamed for halving the property values of some homes.

Matthew and Suzie Jones share their experience with Mark Jordan.

Dr Richard Shaw of the Centre for Agricultural and Biosciences International and Mike Clough of Japanese Knotweed Solutions also appear in this report.

Watch Inside Out London at 19:30 on BBC One.