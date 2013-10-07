Harrison Ford and Sir Ben Kingsley visit London school

Video

Hollywood A-listers Harrison Ford and Sir Ben Kingsley have visited a London school to talk about their careers in film.

The actors told students at Westminster Academy what acting was like as well as their experiences of making their new film Ender's Game.

Asa Butterfield, who also stars in the film, talked about his excitement of working with the two stars.

The visit was part of charity FilmClub's aim to use film to raise educational attainment.

Ender's Game footage courtesy of Entertainment One while Raiders of the Lost Ark is courtesy of Paramount Pictures.