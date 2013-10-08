London affordable homes target 'not met'

Video

Almost half of London's largest developments are not meeting the affordable housing targets being set by local authorities, figures from the Bureau of Investigative Journalism have revealed.

The National Housing Federation (NHF) says councils need to to be tougher with developers.

But home builders say they are already contributing plenty of new homes and infrastructure.

BBC London's Tarah Welsh spoke with tenant Rhonelle Janse van Renburg, leader of Barnet Council Richard Cornelius, Lizzie Clifford from the NHF and Andrew Whitaker from Home Builders' Federation.